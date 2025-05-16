Simon Francis: “Bournemouth’s aim: Europe within two years”

Our interview with Bournemouth’s coach, Andoni Iraola, as part of the documentary “Bournemouth, Don’t Call It Cinderella Anymore”.

Simon Francis is a Bournemouth legend.

He wore the club’s shirt as a defender from 2011 to 2020.

After retiring, he joined the management team: first in the recruitment department, and later he was promoted to the role of technical director following Richard Hughes’ departure.

He shared his perspective on the club and his goals in an interview with us, given for out documentary “Bournemouth, don’t call it Cinderella anymore“.

Our interview with Simon Francis, Bournemouth’s technical director

In your first year as technical director, Bournemouth achieved its best-ever result in the Premier League. What’s the secret?

“That’s a good question to start with… I don’t know if there are any real secrets. I think we just try to be consistent in our recruitment over the years, always looking to discover young players with great potential and talent. The coach gives younger players the chance to perform on the big stage, in the Premier League. But that’s not really a secret—we just try to do our best, and thankfully we’ve succeeded over the years”.

What’s the goal, the target, considering you’ve spent this season in positions that could lead to European qualification?

“I think that when you experience a successful season, expectations naturally rise. As for European qualification, I believe that if you asked the owner what his ambition is, he’d say the goal is to play in Europe—there’s no reason to hide it, we all share that ambition. The facilities, the training ground, these are all factors that fuel that ambition, they give extra motivation to the players and show everyone that we’re moving in the right direction. So yes, the goal is to play European football within the next couple of years”.

You’ve experienced the club from both on the pitch and now off it as an executive—what are the differences?

“Being part of the recruitment department and now being the technical director allows me to bring something extra, because just a few years ago I was on the pitch, in the dressing room—I understand the dynamics and what it means to be a professional footballer, the grit you need, especially at a smaller club like this. You need character, team spirit—those values mean everything. Of course, when signing a player, it’s important to focus on their qualities on the pitch, but as a former player, I’ve realized it’s also essential to understand them as people, their ambitions, their background, and where they want to go”.

Bournemouth is your home. If you had to describe it in one word, what would it be?

“‘Unity’. The community, the collective always supports this team; the fans have played a huge role in the club’s history over the years. Years ago, they even collected money in jars to keep the club alive; we can’t forget that, as players or staff. Over the years, Bournemouth has grown—we’ve become a Premier League club, and we hope to remain one for a long time. The future looks bright, but everything stems from unity, from team spirit both on and off the pitch”.

You’re a club legend, you’ve spent years and years at Bournemouth. What was the situation like when you first arrived, and how has it changed over time—not just in terms of facilities but the atmosphere too?

“I’ve always had a special connection with this club, from the moment I signed 15 years ago. Back then, we trained just 100 yards from here on a school field. We had to choose our own kits and find socks to play in. Fifteen years later, we obviously have new facilities and our own training ground, and the team’s success is clear for all to see. It’s been an incredible journey. Eddie Howe played a crucial role in that growth, and today I’m happy to see the current manager has given the team an identity and playing philosophy. The fans can enjoy the matches, the players love playing in this style, and I love working at this club. The goal is to bring in the next generation of young players, identify them and get them to sign for the club”.

“We’re always the underdogs: this is Bournemouth’s secret”

What makes Bournemouth unique in the English football landscape?

“I think it’s probably the size of the club: the stadium is the smallest in the Premier League, one of the smallest ever in the league’s history. But in my view, that plays to our advantage—we’re always the underdogs. The team uses that to its benefit. We have a mindset that helps us when the big teams come here, but even when we’re away, we try to compete. That alone makes us unique. Since we were first promoted to the Premier League under Eddie Howe—almost ten years ago now—that’s what we’ve always tried to do: go toe to toe with the big clubs, always bring our identity and philosophy, and we’ve never backed down from that”.

Can you describe the bond between the team and the fans?

“It’s not hard to answer—like I said, there’s great unity and we’re unique in that regard. Bournemouth isn’t a big city, it’s a seaside town, it has the beach, it’s a beautiful and peaceful place. If players go out for a coffee or dinner, the fans don’t pester them like they might elsewhere; they just want to say hello and congratulate them. The town and the club make people happy, and we hope that continues over time. As I mentioned earlier, the fans kept this club alive. Past managers, especially Eddie Howe, made sure the players never forgot that”.

Are there any particular rituals or superstitions in the dressing room?

“I don’t think there are any specific examples—surely the players and coach have theirs. As a player, I tried not to be superstitious and just focused on what I could control. If you rely too much on superstition, it can influence you: if you win a match, you try to repeat the same habits, and if you lose, you change them every time… For me, both as a player and now in my current role, the important thing is to stay consistent and try to do things the best way possible”.

You said Iraola is superstitious. Can you give us an example?

“He always has tape on his fingers. We asked him why when he first arrived—I didn’t know if maybe he played guitar or if it was something off the pitch. He told us it’s a ritual he’s had since his very first match as a manager. I guess he won that match and has kept it ever since… Andoni is a serious coach, but definitely very superstitious. I think stories like that say a lot about him as a person—he’s an exceptional manager, but as a man he’s even more impressive. He’s truly humble, loyal, and it’s a pleasure to work with him”.

What’s it like working with Tiago Pinto? You’re one of his closest collaborators.

“Working with him is great. I think the biggest change for Tiago was going from a club like Roma—and before that Benfica, two huge teams—to a place that’s exciting but definitely smaller in size and fanbase, like Bournemouth. He’s really focused on the work—we’ve only been working together for one season, but we get along very well. The results have been good so far; we had a great summer window and then signed some promising youngsters in January like Soler and Akinmboni. We’re excited for the future. The team is doing well on the pitch. We obviously work closely together every day, also on the training ground project and ahead of the summer transfer window. It’s a real pleasure to work with him”.

You said Bournemouth’s goal is to reach Europe within two years, but personally, what’s your biggest dream for the club’s future?

“Honestly, in each of the five seasons I played in the Premier League, the goal was always to stay in this league—that should always be the focus, because it’s not easy to stay in the Premier League. Of course, with ambition, investment in infrastructure, retaining our top players, signing young talent, and bringing in capable coaches, expectations naturally rise—we have to aim for the highest possible achievement. Who knows where this season will take us; right now we’re in a great position. The league keeps getting tougher every year, and you can tell by how often promoted teams go straight back down. Staying in the Premier League is very difficult—we can’t take it for granted. Just being a Premier League team is an incredible achievement. But yes, bringing European football to Bournemouth and giving that gift to the owner would be our dream”.

And personally, do you have a dream?

“I’m living the dream, just like I did as a professional footballer at the highest level, at the club I love and where I’ve lived for 15 years. Being part of the recruitment department, seeing the club now—not just as a fan, but with all the emotions that come with it… well, let’s just say matchdays aren’t always easy! But my personal ambition is just to achieve great things with this club. The medium-term goal is to qualify for Europe within two years. Overall, I want to see this club continue to grow in areas like the training ground. There are dreams to fulfill, and my ambition is simply to enjoy many successes here”.