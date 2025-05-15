Milos Kerkez: “Dad, I never gave up”

From the documentary “Bournemouth, don’t call it Cinderella anymore”: our interview with the Hungarian footballer.

Speaking to gianlucadimarzio.com for the documentary “Bournemouth, Don’t Call It Cinderella Anymore”, Bournemouth’s player, Milos Kerkez, opened up about his current experience in England, talks about his lifestyle and the call that changed his life.

What about this season?

“It was a good year: I saw a lot of improvement from us thanks to the coach’s vision. Everyone can see we are playing better. The standing speaks for itself. gave me a lot of love, they still support us a lot even if results don’t come. I’m very thankful”.

In Italy you made yourself known with the celebration of the phone like Theo Hernandez. I ask you, what was the call that changed your life?

“Theo scored used to celebrate the “telephone” against Lazio when I was in Milan, so i decided to do this celebration too, right at the Olympic Stadium against them in Europa League. Call? I think it’s when I had the opportunity to go to AZ from Milan: It was the best call to play in Eredivisie. It’s very good for young players as you know, you can jump up to the next level. It was the best decision for my carrer at that moment”.

At AZ Alkmaar you played for a long time with Reijnders. He’s doing very well at AC Milan, what were you most impressed with him when you played together?

“Reijnders? Tijjani is still a great friend of mine, unbelievable player and I miss him because we understood each other very well. I’m following some games and I’m re ally happy for him”.

Italy, England and Hungary: one word to describe these three countries that you have lived/are living also on a human level

“For Italy i can say calm. Hungary is love. England? Crazy, everyone loves football”.

One of the teammates you are getting on best with and it shows on the pitch is Justin Kluivert.

“The first year I started to be close to him from day one, just because of the harmony between us. We always talk. Off the field, sometimes we have a coffee”.

What about your lifestyle?

“My life is boring, I’m only focused in football, but I like to play games and I love dogs, I have a Rottweiler here”.

The lesson that you will carry with you forever from your family.

“The most important person in my life is my dad. Always pushing me and even if I do a top game he Always find to say bad and that’s what I like because if he only tells good you start to to do less. He push me every games and every trainings. One day, when I was younger, he said: ‘Follow and believe what you want to do, work for it. Don’t give up, never’. I followed his advice and today I am here, thanks to my dad”.

Written by Alessandro Neve and Lorenzo Bloise