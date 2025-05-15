Kluivert: “Becoming a father my life changed. My secret for penalties…”

Our interview with Bournemouth’s player, Justin Kluivert, as part of the documentary “Bournemouth, Don’t Call It Cinderella Anymore”.

Justin Kluivert’s life has changed in the past few weeks: “I’ve just become a father.”

In Bournemouth, the former Roma player has found his place in the world.

Goals, assists, and a starring role in the surprise team of the 2024/2025 Premier League.

When he talks about it, his eyes light up, and the awareness of his own growth is clear.

Our interview with Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert

Justin, is this the best season of your career?

“I’d say this is the best season of my career. Of course, the best season is always the one yet to come, but for now, this is the best one”.

What’s special about Bournemouth?

“The most special thing about Bournemouth is the quality in the team; there are also a lot of young guys, and then the coach as well. It’s simply a perfect combination. That’s what makes Bournemouth special”.

You told us about Iraola: what are his secrets?

“His secrets? Well, we can’t reveal those… Anyway, he’s perfect for the players in the squad. There are no secrets: it’s just about working hard, putting great intensity into the match — that’s the key to success”.

You’re proving to be a penalty kick specialist: what’s your secret in that case?

“My secret to taking penalties is simply to stay calm, that’s the most important thing: don’t overthink it. That’s what I try to do”.

You’ve talked about the present, but in the past you also played in Italy, with Roma: what has stayed with you from that experience?

“What has stayed in my heart from Roma is the city, the fans, the atmosphere at the stadium — it’s something special, it’s unique: I’ll never forget it, I’ll always be grateful for it”.

In Roma you were coached by Claudio Ranieri

“A legend”

Now he’s coaching Roma again, and he’s a symbol. What did he leave you with?

“For me, he’s simply an icon in the football world. I remember when I was injured, he went with me to the physiotherapist, he came along; that’s not something every coach does. I have great memories, for sure”.

“I’m better than my father at penalties”

You’ve just become a father. How has your life changed?

“Becoming a father has changed my life a lot. It’s brought me a lot of peace; I think it’s the most beautiful thing that can happen. It’s a baby girl — it’s the most beautiful thing”.

You’re the son of a legend (Patrick, ed.): what would you steal from him?

“What I’d steal from my father is his Champions League win… that’s definitely something I’d like to achieve as well”.

What are you better at (than your father, ed.)?

“Like I said before… I’m definitely better at taking penalties. He was better at scoring goals, but I’m better at dribbling… and penalties”.