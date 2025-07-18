Al-Hilal eyeing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak: the situation

Al-Hilal, coached by Simone Inzaghi, eyeing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to strengthen their attack.

The Saudi transfer market is heating up: after Hancko’s almost-completed move to Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal are also looking to make a big statement.

The team coached by Simone Inzaghi could turn to Newcastle’s Isak to strengthen their attack and is considering a massive offer to convince both the club and the player.

In fact, the Magpies have not shown any willingness in recent days to let the Swedish striker join Liverpool, not even for very high sums.

It is also worth noting that there would be no issues regarding a potential transfer, despite both clubs being owned by the PIF.