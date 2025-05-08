Huijsen: “I want to win everything. In Bournemouth we play without fear”

From the documentary “Bournemouth, Don’t Call It Cinderella Anymore”: our exclusive interview with the spanish defender

Speaking to gianlucadimarzio.com for the documentary “Bournemouth, Don’t Call It Cinderella Anymore”, Bournemouth’s defender, Dean Huijsen, opened up about his current experience in England and talks about his lifestyle and the italian experience with Juventus and Roma.

What is the first memory you have related to the world of football?

“Me and my father playing together. If I hadn’t been a footballer… I would have become an entrepreneur”.

In your manners and way of being, do you feel more Dutch or Spanish?

“I would say Spanish, I have a Spanish culture and a lifestyle model closer to theirs. Besides my family, I have no connections to the Netherlands”.

What is special about Bournemouth?

“There is a great project here, there are young players. Our way of playing ‘without fear’ helps us, as we saw throughout the year”.

In Italy, you have been coached by Allegri, Mourinho, and De Rossi.

“Each of them is special for what they have taught me. I learned a lot from each of them and I will be forever grateful, even to De Rossi, who is the youngest of the three”.

How do you manage pressure?

“I live my life, I simply play football. I don’t think much about anything else. My debut as a professional at San Siro? I didn’t feel pressure, I was just happy to fulfill my dream. In terms of football, I learned a lot from Bremer and Mancini, and on a human level from Dybala and Lukaku”.

“Yildiz and I are best friends; we still talk often. At Juventus, we spent a lot of time together. Together with Muharemović – now at Sassuolo – we have a group on WhatsApp to chat. Kenan has great potential, he makes plays that are out of the ordinary. He has the mindset to go further”.

What are Dean Huijsen’s dreams?

“I want to win everything. As a person, however, I would like to be remembered as a good person”.